Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.6 %

PG stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.18. 3,638,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

