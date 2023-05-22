Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,697. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

