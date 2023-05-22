Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

