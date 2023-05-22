Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LLY traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.22. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.