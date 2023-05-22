Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Shares of LLY traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.22. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

