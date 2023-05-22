Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $582,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 154,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 33,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,624. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

