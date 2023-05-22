Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $490,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Analog Devices by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.59. 1,427,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.