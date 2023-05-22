Argent Trust Co Sells 864 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.22. 1,439,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

