Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.02. 1,606,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

