Argent Trust Co Has $10.94 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.97. 485,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.55 and its 200 day moving average is $554.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

