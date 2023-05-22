Argent Trust Co Buys 323 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 734,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 237,590 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $2,948,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 214,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.