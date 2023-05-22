Argan (NYSE:AGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Argan by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.