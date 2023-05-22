ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.68.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 864,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,944. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.