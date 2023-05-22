Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

