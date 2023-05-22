APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

