APA (NASDAQ:APA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

