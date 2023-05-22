Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

AMPH stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,293 shares of company stock worth $3,213,757. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

