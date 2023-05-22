Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATLO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ames National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ames National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Ames National by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

