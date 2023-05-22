Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ames National Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ATLO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.
About Ames National
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
