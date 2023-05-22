American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

