American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.44. 950,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,077. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

