Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $53.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ameresco Stock Down 0.9 %

AMRC stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ameresco has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

