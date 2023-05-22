Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.02.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

