Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

