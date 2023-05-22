Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,128. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

