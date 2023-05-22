Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ASPS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

