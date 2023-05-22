Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Head to Head Analysis

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $292.60 million 0.90 -$92.56 million ($0.31) -4.55 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.25 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 815.75%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -20.79% -235.17% -10.55% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

