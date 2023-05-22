Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 602,250 shares worth $28,454,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,611,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,908,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

