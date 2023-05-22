Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.
Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $290.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
