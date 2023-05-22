Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $290.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

