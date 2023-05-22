Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $160.70

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.70 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 2638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. The company has a market cap of $822.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

