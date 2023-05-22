Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

About Alcoa



Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

