Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.30

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 5683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.