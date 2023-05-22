Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

APD stock opened at $278.91 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.50 and its 200-day moving average is $294.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

