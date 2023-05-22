Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

