Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 154,439 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

AEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. 825,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,582. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.