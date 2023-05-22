Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 207,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,914. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
