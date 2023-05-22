Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 207,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,914. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

