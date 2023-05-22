Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

ATNM opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

