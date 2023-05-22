Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $233.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

