AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 44.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AC Immune by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile



AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

