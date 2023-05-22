abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.50 ($1.00). 1,849,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.19.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

