abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.50 ($1.00). 1,849,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.19.
