Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

