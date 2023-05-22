Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454,005 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $69.04. 1,728,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,611. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

