Abeille Asset Management SA Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $443.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.22. The firm has a market cap of $420.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

