ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $125.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.61 or 1.00058419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001961 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $146.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

