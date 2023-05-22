AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $145.11 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.