AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Decreased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,465. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

