AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.26. 1,411,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

