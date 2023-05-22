51job Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 51job in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

About WalkMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

