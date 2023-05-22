51job Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 51job in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23.
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
