51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

WKME stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $793.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

About WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.