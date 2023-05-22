51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Performance
WKME stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $793.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.80.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
