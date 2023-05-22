2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.95.

2U Trading Down 4.0 %

TWOU stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $289.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

About 2U



2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

