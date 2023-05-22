2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 63,212 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.
- On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.
- On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSEARCA PRME traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 331,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.
Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.