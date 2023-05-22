2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 63,212 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36.

NYSEARCA PRME traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 331,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 764.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

PRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

