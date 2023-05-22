1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $107,888 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

